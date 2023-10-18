Marcos inurot na payagan ICC probe sa ‘Pinas

Naghain ng resolusyon ang mga miyembro ng Makabayan bloc upang hilingin sa gobyerno na makipagtulungan sa imbestigasyon ng International Cri­minal Court (ICC) kaugnay ng umano’y crime against humanity ng administrasyong Duterte sa madugong war on drugs campaign nito.

“With former President Rodrigo Duterte’s televised admission of ordering extrajudicial killings and finan­cing them with his confidential and intelligence funds, it is imperative that we allow the ICC to investigate his crimes,” sabi ni House Deputy Minority leader at ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro.

“We urge the House leadership to support and co-author this resolution to show that we do not tolerate EJKs (extra judicial killings) and that we are working for justice to be served to his victims, and their fa­milies,” dagdag pa ni Castro.

Sa House Resolution 1393, sinabi ng Makabayan bloc na hindi lamang kinukuwestiyon ng publiko ang pondo na ginawang sekreto ang pagkakagastusan kundi maging ang paggamit nito sa extrajudicial killings at paglabag sa karapatang pantao. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)