Alagang-alaga mga pro boxer! Richard Clarin namudmod ng libreng vitamin C

NAMIGAY muli ng tatlong buwang libreng supply ng Poten-cee (vitamin C) sa mga propesyunal na boksingero at mga licensee ang Games and Amusements Board (GAB) kamakailan.

Sa pangunguna ni Chairman Atty. Richard Clarin, nag-inspeksiyon ang GAB sa Majestic Boxing & Fitness Gym sa Makati City, kasabay ng pamimigay ng vitamin C sa mga professional boxer at iba pang GAB licensee.

Bahagi pa rin ito sa ‘3XPRO’ advocacy ng ahensiya na i-promote, protect at professionalize ang Philippine pro sports.

“In alignment with the 3xPRO advocacy of the Games and Amusements Board, which aims to promote, professionalize, and protect Philippine professional sports, GAB Chairman Atty. Richard S. Clarin, Chief of Staff Atty. Regino Mallari, Jr., and BOCS Chief Jackie Lou Ornido, conducted gym inspection and distributed 3 months worth of Poten-cee (vitamin-c) to all professional boxers and other GAB licensees at Majestic Boxing & Fitness Gym in The Gallery, Amorsolo Street, Makati City on October 11, 2023,” ayon sa pahayag ng GAB.

Bukod kay Clarin at mga kawani ng GAB, kasama rin sa gym inspection at pamumudmod ng vitamin C sina boxing trainer Bener Santig, mga pro boxer na sina Zillo Duyogan, Jesse Dayuno at Jayr Gallepos.

Nakibahagi rin sina dating OPBF super featherweight champion at former Philippine super featherweight king Carlo Magali at professional MMA fighter Marcos Lampacan.

“Mabuhay ang professional boxing!” sabi ni Chairman Clarin.

(Abante Sports)