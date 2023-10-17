‘Pinas tinanghal na ‘best cruise destination’ sa buong mundo

Kinilala bilang Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2023 sa World Cruise Awards sa Dubai, United Arab Emirates ang Pilipinas.

Ito ay isang programa na isinasagawa taun-taon para ipagdiwang ang tagumpay ng cruise industry.

Para kay Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, maituturing itong malaking pagkapanalo para sa Pilipinas sa industriya ng turismo.

Nakalaban dito ng Pilipinas ang India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand at Vietnam.

“This prestigious award is not only a testament to the Philippines’ allure as a cruise destination but also a validation of the collective dedication of the tourism industry and the Department of Tourism,” ayon kay Frasco.

“We are grateful that the country’s potential to offer exceptional cruise experiences is now acknowledged on a global scale,” dagdap pa ng kalihim.

Inaasahang aabot sa 128 ports of call or cruise calls ang Pilipinas ngayong taon kung saan nasa mahigit 101,000 ang pasahero at 50,000 naman ang magiging tauhan.

Sakop nito ang 33 lugar sa buong bansa.

Kasama naman sa mga papasok na cruise ship sa bansa ang Seaborne Encore, Silver Shadow, MSC Poesia, Queen Elizabeth, Norwegian Jewel, Coral Adventure, MS Seven Seas Explorer, MS Star Breeze, Silver Whisper, Oceania Cruises, Aidabella at Blue Dream Cruise. (Natalia Antonio)