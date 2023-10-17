PhilHealth binalasa ni Herbosa

Inaprubahan ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) ang hiling ni Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa na maging exempted ang Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) sa election ban ng hiring at reassignment ng mga empleyado.

Sa desisyon na may petsang Oct. 16 pero nitong Martes lamang nila¬bas sa media, binanggit ng Comelec na pinapayagan nila si Herbosa at ang Board of Directors ng PhilHealth na magsagawa ng “transfer or detail any officer and employee.” Nilagdaan ni Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia ang nasabing order.

Pinaliwanag ng poll body na puwedeng magsagawa ng reassignment si Herbosa at ang PhilHealth Board of Directors hanggang Nov. 29 ngayong taon.

Nauna rito, nangatuwiran ang PhilHealth na ang insurance firm ay nahaharap sa “critical operation needs,” kaya kinakailangan nilang magsagawa ng independent check sa management.

“The Board expresses its loss of confidence in certain members of the Management Executive Committee… due to their observed incompetence, gross negligence, and ineffective lea¬dership, as manifested by their actions and decisions that have directly and adversely impacted the Corporation,” ayon sa liham.

Tinukoy dito ang pa¬ngalan nina Executive Vice President and Chief Opera¬ting Officer Eli Dino Santos, ASVP Nerissa Santiago, SVP Jovita Aragona, SVP Renato Limsiaco, SVP Jose Mari Tolentino, SVP Dennis Mas at SVP Israel Francis Pargas.