Pagtabla sa confidential fund ni Romualdez suportado ng Partylist Coalition Makabayan Bloc

Suportado ng koalisyon ng mga partylist ang pamumuno ni House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, kasabay ang pagpupuri sa ginawa nitong paglipat sa mga tamang ahensya ng Confidential at Intelligence Fund (CIF).

Sa isang statement, sinabi ng Partylist Coalition Foundation, Inc. na suportado nila ang ginagawa ni Romualdez dahil bukod sa tumaas ang approval rating ng taumbayan sa Kongreso, nasiguro nito na lahat ng miyembro ay napapakinggan at naibibigay ang kahilingan ng kanilang mga constituents.

Pinapurihan ng grupo ang hakbang ni Speaker Romualdez sa paglipat ng CIF mula sa Office of the Vice-President, Department of Education (DepEd) at iba pang civilian agencies sa mga ahensya na nakatutok ngayon sa problema sa West Philippine Sea, tulad ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) at National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA).

“This decision showcases his prudent and thoughtful approach echoing our commitment as representatives to listen and to respond to the voices of our kababayan”, ayon pa sa isang pahinang pahayag ng koalisyon na pirmado ng mga opisyal nito.

Samantala, nagpasalamat naman si House Deputy Minority Leader at ACT Teacher Partylist Rep. France Castro sa suporta na ipinakita ni Romualdez at ang iba’t-ibang political party leaders matapos siya bantaan na papatayin ni dating Pangulong Duterte sa isang TV interview.

“I am grateful for the support and solidarity shown by House Speaker Romualdez and other party leaders during this challenging times”, ayon kay Cong. Castro.

Aniya pa, “this incident is a stark reminder the dangers face by those who dare to speak up and fight for the rights and welfare of the Filipino people”.