Kongreso walang atrasan sa mga binokyang spy fund

Hindi umano mababago ng pananakot at pagbabanta ang desisyon ng Kamara de Representantes na ilipat ang confidential funds ng Office of the Vice President, Department of Education at iba pang civilian agency sa ilalim ng 2024 national budget.

Ito ang sinabi ni House Deputy Majority Leader at Quezon City Rep. Franz Pumaren matapos ang mga patutsadang binitiwan ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte nang ipagtanggol nito ang anak na si Vice President Sara Duterte.

“As the good former president should know, we, as lawmakers duly elected by our respective constituents to re­present their interests, do not respond well to threats and intimidation. If his allegations have bases, then he should go to the prope­r channels and file charges­,” sabi ni Pumaren.

Sinabi ng dating pangulo na nais ng kanyang anak na muling gawing mandatory ang Reserved Officers Training Corps, at inamin na target ng kanyang anak si ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro at Makabayan bloc. Hiniling din nito sa Commission on Audit na silipin kung papaano ginagamit ng Kamara de Representantes ang pondo nito.

(Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)