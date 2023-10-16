Atty. Topacio palaban sa basher ni Liza

Nilabas na finally ang teaser ng ‘Lisa Frankenstein’, ang unang Hollywood movie ni Liza Soberano.

Sa bandang dulo ng 20-second teaser ay ni-reveal na sa February 9 next year ang official playdate nito sa US cinemas.

Maraming fans ni Liza ang natuwa at na-excite dahil malapit nang matapos ang kanilang matagal na paghihintay at mapapanood na nila ang Hollywood movie ni Liza.

Marami kais ang humanga sa move ni Liza na magsimula ng career sa Hollywood at isa nga rito ay ang lawyer-talent manager-producer na si Atty. Ferdinand Topacio.

“Congratulations to Ms. Lisa Soberano for her first Hollywood movie, ‘Lisa Frankenstein’. This is how high a genuine Filipino talent can soar when freed from oppressive management and the dictates of formulaic local movies,” pagbati ni Atty. Topacio kay Liza na pinost niya sa X (dating Twitter).

Pinagtanggol pa ni Atty. Topacio si Liza sa mga kumuwestiyon sa political stand nito.

“Doesn’t matter. There is no politics in art. Ars gratia artis,” sey ni Atty. Topacio.

Naku malay natin magsama sa isang movie project sina Liza at Atty. Topacio artista at producer, ha!

Bonggels!

(Byx Almacen)