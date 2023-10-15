Website ng Kamara na-hack, pasaklolo sa DICT

Na-hack ang website ng Kamara de Representantes ng indibidwal o grupo na nagpakilalang “3MUSKETEERZ.”

“You’ve been hacked. You’ve been hacked. Have a nice day,” sabi ng mensahe ng hacker.

“Happy April fullz kahit October palang! Fix you website hacked by—3Musketeerz,” sabi pa nito.

Bukod sa litrato at caption, ginalaw din ng hacker ang laman ng schedule ng mga komite.

Nakikipag-ugnayan na ang Kamara sa iba’t ibang ahensya ng gobyerno kaugnay ng imbestigasyon sa nangyaring hacking sa website nito.

Ayon kay House Secretary General Reginald Velasco ang hindi otorisadong pag-access sa website ay nangyari nitong Linggo.

“Immediate steps have been taken to address the issue, and we are working closely with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and law enforcement agencies concerned to investigate the matter,” sabi ni Velasco.

Humingi naman si Velasco ng pasensya at pang-unawa sa publiko habang inaayos ang website.

“For the moment, we advise the public to be cautious of any suspicious emails or communications that claim to be from the House of Representatives,” dagdag pa ng lider ng Kamara. “We will keep the public updated as more information becomes available.” (Billy Begas)