Tumbado kasado sa NBI probe

Handa ang dating aide ni suspended Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III na humarap sa imbestigasyon ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) hinggil sa korapsiyon sa ahensiya.

“Let it be known that I am willing to cooperate in any parallel investigation to be conducted by the NBI,” diiin ni Jeff Tumbado, dating executive assistant ni Guadiz, sa inisyung statement nitong Linggo.

Nakiusap lamang ito sa NBI na i-reset ang hearing dahil dadalo rin siya sa imbestigasyon ng Kamara de Represen­tantes sa Martes.

“I am constrained to ask for a resetting of the hearing because I have to prepare for the Congressional hearing that I will attend on Tuesday, October 17,” aniya pa.

Matatandaan na binawi ni Tumbado ang mga isiniwalat sa press conference hinggil sa korapsiyon sa LTFRB na kinasasangkutan umano nina Guadiz, DOTr Sec. Jaime Bautista at ng Office of the President.