SMNI damay sa resbak ng Kongreso! Bantang pagpatay ni Digong pinalagan

Pumalag ang lider ng iba’t ibang political party sa Kamara de Representantes sa patutsada ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte sa mga miyembro nito at sa institusyon na sumuporta sa kanyang administrasyon.

Ang joint statement ng iba’t ibang partido ay ini­labas ni House Secretary General Reginald Velasco matapos na pagbantaan ni Duterte na papatayin si ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro at ang Makabayan bloc. Nagpahiwatig din ang ex-president na mayroong katiwaliang ginagawa ang Kamara.

“We call upon the former president and all parties involved to avoid making threats or insinua­ting harm against any member of the House or the institution itself,” sabi sa pahayag.

“Dialogue and understanding should always be at the forefront, superseding divisive rhetoric. Our foremost duty as public servants is to the Fili­pino people, and it is incumbent upon us to rise above personal and political divides to prioritize their welfare and the nation’s advancement,” giit ng mga lider.

Nagsalita si Duterte laban sa Kamara matapos a­lisin ang P650 milyong confidential fund ng kanyang anak na si Vice President Sara Duterte na nakalagay sa panukalang budget ng Office of the Vice President at Department of Education sa 2024.

Ang desisyon na alisan ng confidential funds ang mga civilian agency at ilipat sa mga security agency ay ginawa umano alang-alang sa interes ng bansa lalo at mayroong tensyon sa West Philippine Sea.

“It is essential to understand that this decision was made for the benefit of the nation and not as a personal affront to any individual, including Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio,” paliwanag nila.

Kaugnay naman ng pahayag ni Duterte sa pork barrel system, iginiit ng Kamara na matagal na itong ipinagbawal ng Korte Suprema.

“Our Members are firmly committed to respecting and upholding this ruling. Rather than makin_g sweeping allegations in the media, we advise the former president, if he has tangible evidence of wrongdoing, to present it to the appropriate authorities,” sabi ng mga political leader sa pahayag.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni Rep. Castro na bina­balak ng Makabayan bloc na maghain ng kasong grave threat laban sa dating pangulo. Pinag-aaralan din nila na maghain ng resolusyon para ipakansela ang prangkisa ng Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) kung saan inere ang banta ni Duterte sa programa ni Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

“Pinag-aaralan din namin ‘yong House resolution para i-revoke ‘yong franchise nitong SMNI dahil hindi lang ito ‘yong una nilang ginagawa. Itong ‘yong pinaka-worst na in-air,” wika ni Castro. (Billy Begas)