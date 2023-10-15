Richard Bachmann, PSC nagalak sa ROTC Games

IKINATUWA ni Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard ‘Dickie’ Bachmann at ng isang senador ang pag-abot sa misyon sa katatapos na apat na qualifyng leg na simbolo sa tagumpay ng unang edisyon ng Philippine Reserve Officers Training Corps (PRG) Games.

Nagpasalamat ang dalawang opisyal sa tagumpay pagkaraan ng huling leg sa NCR habang naghahanda na ang organizing committee para sa pagtatanghal ng National Finals sa Oct. 22-27 sa Rizal Memorial Sports Complex sa Malate, Manila.

“As we have reached the last leg of regional qualifiers and brace up to the national finals on October 22 to 27, I firmly believe that these victorious regional legs were a great testament to both Senator and the PSC’s dedication to fortify discipline among our young talents,” sey ni Bachmann na siyang panauhin at tagapagsalita sa closing ceremonies ng NCR leg sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Nilalayon ng ROTC Games na palakasin ang pagkakaisa at disiplina ng mga kadete ng militar sa bansa. Sinimulan ito sa Visayas leg noong Aug. 13-19 sa Iloilo City at Mindanao sa Zamboanga City noong Aug. 27-Sept. 2 at Luzon leg noong Sept. 13-23 sa Tagaytay City.

“These games are not merely competitions, they are a reflection of the dedication, determination and teamwork that our ROTC cadets demonstrate day in and day out. To our cadet-athletes, may this tournament mold you more better in exemplifying the spirit of camaraderie and teamwork – the qualities you can embody both in sports and military service,” panapos na sey ni Bachmann.

Humamig ang Army cadet-athletes ng 20 ginto, 20 pilak at 16 tanso dahil sa maraming inilahok habang ang Air Force ay naka-15-15-11 at ang Navymen ay may 14-14-14 sa NCR leg.

Ang ROTC Games ay isang kolaborasyon ng Department of National Defense, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Sports Commission at Commission on Higher Education.

(Lito Oredo)