Digong kinuyog ng mga lider politiko; pag-atake pinalagan 

Naglabas ng isang joint statement ang mga political party leaders at umapela kay dating Pang. Rodrigo Duterte na iwasan na ang mga pagbabanta o pagpapahiwatig ng anumang pinsala laban sa Kamara at sinumang miyembro nito.

Kaugnay nito, nagpahayag rin ng labis na kalungkutan at pagkadismaya ang mga political leaders dahil sa ginagawang pagbanat ng dating pangulo sa institusyong dati nitong kinabibilangan.

Sa isang joint statement, sinabi ng mga political leaders na, “We, leaders of all political parties in the House of Representatives, take utmost exception to the remarks made by former President Rodrigo R. Duterte.”

Anila pa, “It is deeply unfortunate that the former President chose to malign the very institution that for years supported many of his own legislative priorities.”

Nanindigan rin ang mga ito na ang desisyon na i-reallocate ang confidential funds sa mga security agencies, partikular na sa gitan ng lumalalang tensiyon sa China, ay isinagawa nila para sa ‘best interest’ ng national security.

Pahayag nila, mahalagang maunawaan na ang naturang desisyon ay isinagawa nila para sa kapakanan ng bansa at hindi isang personal affront o paghamak sa sinumang indibidwal, kabilang si Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Dagdag pa nila, hindi lamang naman ang Office of the Vice President (OVP) at Department of Education (DepEd), na pinamumunuan ni VP Sara ang tinanggalan ng House of Representatives ng confidential at intelligence funds, kundi maging ang iba pang civilian departments kabilang na ang Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), at Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

“Casting these decisions in a light of personal vendettas is a disservice to the diligent members of the House of the People and the very essence of our democratic process,” giit nila.

Bahagi pa pahayag, “It is critical to remember that the ‘pork barrel’ system, which former President Duterte alluded to, has been deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Our Members are firmly committed to respecting and upholding this ruling. Rather than making sweeping allegations in the media, we advise the former president, if he has tangible evidence of wrongdoing, to present it to the appropriate authorities.”

Tungkol naman sa mga kritisismo na bumabalot sa ‘extraordinary’ at ‘miscellaneous funds,’ sinabi ng mga political leaders na, “these are not only standard budgetary allocations meant for official functions and duties but are also transparent and open to scrutiny.”

Anila pa, “In fact, these funds are subject to the rigorous oversight of the Commission on Audit (COA), the constitutionally mandated body responsible for examining all government expenditures. It is worth noting that, per COA, the House of Representatives passed all levels of audits. There were no red flags, no disallowances, and no suspensions – a testament to our commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency.”

Panawagan pa nila, “We call upon the former President and all parties involved to avoid making threats or insinuating harm against any member of the House or the institution itself. Dialogue and understanding should always be at the forefront, superseding divisive rhetoric. Our foremost duty as public servants is to the Filipino people, and it is incumbent upon us to rise above personal and political divides to prioritize their welfare and the nation’s advancement.”