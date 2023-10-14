NPC kinasa website sa mga biktima ng PhilHealth hacking

Inilunsad ng National Privacy Commission (NPC) ang “PhilHealthLeak Search Tool” portal, upang maberipika ng mga miyembro ng Philippine Health Insurance Corp. kung ang kanilang data ay nakompromiso sa cybera­ttack sa national health insurer ng Pilipinas.

Ang website, ayon sa NPC, ay nilikha ng privacy commission alinsunod sa Data Privacy Act of 2012 (DPA).

“The primary purpose of this search tool is to empower data subjects to take proactive steps to further protect themselves from the risks associated with a personal data breach such as identity theft, financial fraud, phishing attacks, blackmail and extortion, medical identity theft, reputational damage and loss of privacy,” ayon sa NPC.

“This webpage only requires the input of the 12 digit identification number. More specifically, it allows users to check whe­ther their personal data may have been compromised in the incident involving Philippine Health Insurance Corporation files made available online on 5 October 2023 purportedly by the Medusa Ransomware Group,” paliwanag pa nila.

Nanawagan naman ang PhilHealth sa kanilang mga miyembro na gamitin ang member portal upang ligtas na makita nila ang kanilang data.

Ang portal na ito ay makikita sa link na: https://memberinquiry.philhealth.gov.ph/member/.

Ang mga miyembro nay maaaring magbayad ng kontribusyon, magrehistro sa accredited Konsulta providers, at humingi ng kopya ng Member Data Record (MDR) sa platform. Maaari rin silang mag-download at mag-print ng impormasyon basta sila ay nakapagrehistro ng kanilang account.

Ang mga first time user ay kailangang magrehistro muna gamit ang kanilang PhilHealth Identification Number (PIN) at password.