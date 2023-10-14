Agham, BIR Road sa QC pinangalan kay Miriam Santiago

Senator Miriam P. Defensor-Santiago Avenue na ang bagong pangalan ng Agham Road at BIR Road sa Quezon City.

Sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 11963, ang Agham Road mula sa North Avenue hanggang Quezon Avenue at BIR Road mula Quezon Avenue hanggang East Avenue, sa Quezon City, ay magiging Senator Miriam P. Defensor-Santiago Ave­nue na.

Hindi inaksiyunan ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang panukala kaya ganap na naging batas ito noong Huwebes, October 12, ayon sa Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

“The Department of Public Works and Highways shall issue the necessary rules, orders and circulars to implement the provisions of this Act within 60 days from its effecti­vity,” ayon sa RA 11963.

Si Senador Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. ang pangunahing may-akda ng batas sa Senado. Sa kanyang sponsorship noon, sinabi ng senador na si Santiago “has truly left a legacy that to this day serves as our guiding light in our quest towards providing our countrymen with the kind of service she has espoused her whole life. Public service punctuated with integrity and honor. Standing courageously by the line of fire without fear or bias and always advocating for the welfare of the people above all else.”