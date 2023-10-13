Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Oktubre 14, 2023 – Sabado
Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas
R01 – 4 Malibu Princess, 2 Polite Bell, 3 Lucky Triple Two
R02 – 3 Savawani, 1 Strong As A Bull, 4 Instant Notice
R03 – 5 KaBoom, 3 Guerrero Warriors/Maaasahan, 2 The Price Is Right, 1 Melania
R04 – 1 Declare For Flare, 2 Full Control, 7 Prettiest Star, 3 Tugatog
R05 – 4 Sun Dance, 7 Nards Bentetres, 10 Super Earth, 3 Runaway Ten
R06 – 5 Happy Maggie, 6 Che Che, 1 Indelible Quaker, 3 Victorious Passion
R07 – 1 Atomic Bomb, 8 Mimbalot Falls, 3 Ninong/Vavavoom, 13 American Dream
R08 – 9 Hook The Hustler, 7 Doktora, 13 Best Offer, 2 Waray Na Mayda Pa
Solo Pick: Malibu Princess, Savawani, Declare For Flare, Sun Dance, Hook The Hustler
Longshot: Atomic Bomb