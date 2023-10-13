WebClick Tracer

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Oktubre 14, 2023 – Sabado

Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 4 Malibu Princess, 2 Polite Bell, 3 Lucky Triple Two

R02 – 3 Savawani, 1 Strong As A Bull, 4 Instant Notice

R03 – 5 KaBoom, 3 Guerrero Warriors/Maaasahan, 2 The Price Is Right, 1 Melania

R04 – 1 Declare For Flare, 2 Full Control, 7 Prettiest Star, 3 Tugatog

R05 – 4 Sun Dance, 7 Nards Bentetres, 10 Super Earth, 3 Runaway Ten

R06 – 5 Happy Maggie, 6 Che Che, 1 Indelible Quaker, 3 Victorious Passion

R07 – 1 Atomic Bomb, 8 Mimbalot Falls, 3 Ninong/Vavavoom, 13 American Dream

R08 – 9 Hook The Hustler, 7 Doktora, 13 Best Offer, 2 Waray Na Mayda Pa

Solo Pick: Malibu Princess, Savawani, Declare For Flare, Sun Dance, Hook The Hustler

Longshot: Atomic Bomb

