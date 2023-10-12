Romualdez pokus sa trabaho kahit maraming bumabanat

Ipinaabot ni Speaker Martin G. Romualdez ang pasasalamat sa mamamayang Pilipino sa patuloy na ipinakitang kasiyahan sa naging performance ng Kamara de Representantes base na rin sa resulta ng isinagawang Pulso ng Pilipino Third Quarter survey.

“I am mighty humbled by the feedback of our kababayans on the work that the House has produced the past few weeks. We in the House will show our gratitude to Filipinos by working at an even higher pace to close out the year,” pahayag ni Romualdez.

Sa survey na isinagawa noong Setyembre 23-30, 2023, si Romualdez ay nakakuha ng 70% net trust rating at 60% performance rating, mas mataas kina Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na may 58% at Vice President Sara Duterte na may 54%.

Ayon sa lider ng Kamara, nakapokus sila sa pagtupad ng legislative master plan ni Pangulong Marcos kahit makasalubong pa nila ang mga bumabatikos sa kanilang ginagawa.

“Wala po kaming balak tumigil sa pagtatrabaho upang makamit natin ang inaasam na magandang bukas. We are hyper focused on completing the le­gislative master plan of President Ferdinand “Bongbong’ R. Marcos Jr., no matter the extraneous noise that come our way,” paniniyak ni Romualdez.

(Eralyn Prado)