Pinay na itinanghal na Asia’s Best Female Chef, ibibida ng Kamara!

Inendorso ng House Special Committee on Creative Industries ang isang resolusyon upang kilalanin ng House of Representatives ang isang Pinay na itinanghal na Asia’s Best Female Chef sa Singapore.

Ayon sa House Resolution 1300, ibinigay ng Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy kay Filipino Chef Johanne Siy, ang award sa Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore noong Marso 28, 2023. Si Siy ay chef ng Lolla, isang restaurant sa Singapore.

“Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy notes that Siy ‘hopes to inspire the next generation of women entering the gastronomic industry as demonstrable proof that nothing should stand in the way of achieving one’s goals, no matter when in life they may appear’,” sabi sa resolusyon.

Lumaki si Siy sa Dagupan City, Pangasinan at nagtapos ng culinary studies sa Culinary Institute of America sa New York kung saan siya nagtrabaho sa three-Michelin star restaurant na Le Bernardin at Michelin Star restaurant na Café Boulud.

Lumipat siya sa Singapore at nagtrabaho sa Restaurant Andre bago pumunta sa Europa kung saan siya nagtrabaho sa Faviken sa Sweden at sa three-Michelin star restaurant na Noma sa Denmark.

Noong unang bahagi ng COVID-19 pandemic, lumipat si Siy sa Singapore at naging head chef ng Lolla.

Sa ilalim ng kanyang pamumuno, kinilala ang Lolla bilang 75th Asia’s Best Restaurant ayon sa Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy.

(Billy Begas)