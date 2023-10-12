WebClick Tracer

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Oktubre 13, 2023 – Biyernes

Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 8 Don Pedro, 4 Moon Island, 6 Hellguy, 2 Rule The World/Brightside

R02 – 2 Black Magic Woman, 4 One For Yhe Road, 3 Ka Emon, 9 Eunice And Aiah

R03 – 2 Twinkle Toes, 6 Heritage, 3 Advocacy, 4 Rise Up

R04 – 3 Bucasgrande Island, 4 Caloocan Girl, 5 Gold N Silver, 9 Top Of The Mark

R05 – 2 Gee’s Brulay, 3 Jambo, 4 Meet Me In Dcorner, 10 Action Rules

R06 – 2 Makarit, 1 Fast And Easy, 6 Lucky Choice, 9 Batas Kamao

R07 – 1 Good Reason/Fortress, 7 Malibu Bell Cupid Bell, 2 Safe In The West, 10 Early Bird

R08 – 1 Biglang Buhos, 8 Mabuhay/Carried Away, 12 Real Equity, 3 Copy Cat

Solo Pick: Don Pedro, Bucasgrande Island, Makarit

Longshot: Black Magic Woman

