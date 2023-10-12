3 opisyal ng agri dawit sa sibuyas hoarding, kinasuhan

Kinumpirma ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla nitong Miyerkoles na kinasuhan na ang anim na indibiduwal, kabilang ang tatlong opisyal ng Department of Agriculture (DA), kaugnay ng manipulasyon sa presyo ng sibuyas sa bansa.

Sinabi ni Remulla na kinasuhan ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ng hoarding, falsification at profiteering ang mga opisyal ng Bonena Multipurpose Cooperative na sina Israel Reguyal, Mary Ann dela Rosa at Victor dela Rosa Jimenez.

Samantala, sinampahan din ng paglabag sa Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) sina DA Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista, Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service (AMAS) officer in charge (OIC) Junibert de Sagun at Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) director Gerald Panganiban.

Ang tatlong DA official ay sinampahan din ng kasong administratibo dahil sa “insufficiency and incompetence of official duties” sa ilalim ng Revised Administrative Code.

Tiniyak naman ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na magtutuloy-tuloy ang ginagawang pagbabantay ng Kamara de Representantes sa presyo ng bigas, sibuyas, at iba pang produktong agrikultural.

Sinabi ito ni Romualdez kasabay ng kanyang papuri sa Department of Justice (DOJ) at NBI sa pagsasampa ng mga ito ng kaso laban sa mga itinuturong nasa likod ng pagtaas ng presyo ng sibuyas noong huling bahagi ng 2022 na umabot sa P700 kada kilo.

“We welcome this result and we expect prosecutors to make the charges stick. We will continue to monitor prices and we will not hesitate to exercise our power of oversight by conducting an investigation and prodding agencies so we can protect the public from high prices and inflation,” sabi ni Romualdez.

(Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado/Juliet de Loza-Cudia)