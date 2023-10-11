Wantusawang bombahan na naman! Alyssa Valdez, Cool Smashers hahadlangan aagaw ng korona

Mga laro sa Linggo:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

3:00pm — Gerflor vs NXLed

5:00pm — PLDT vs Cignal

7:00 — Choco Mucho vs Creamline

HANDA nang makipagpaluan ng bola si star player Alyssa Valdez at tropa nitong Creamline Cool Smashers sa Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Second All-Filipino Conference na magsisimula sa Linggo sa Araneta Coliseum.

Muling ipakikita ni former ‘Queen Eagle’ Valdez ang pagiging mabalasik nito sa paluan pagharap nila sa Choco Mucho Flying Titans sa alas-7 ng gabi para simulan ang pagdepensa sa All-Filipino crown.

May 12 teams ang hahataw sa event na inorganisa ng Sports Vision kaya tiyak na mainit ang magiging pagtanggap ng mga fan sa kanilang mga paboritong koponan at players.

“We are incredibly proud to present the biggest PVL tournament yet, featuring 12 teams,” saad ni PVL and Sports Vision President Ricky Palou sa naganap na press conference kahapon.

“This season’s All-Filipino Conference is a testament to the league’s continuous growth and the unwavering support of our fans. We are dedicated to providing the highest level of volleyball competition in the country and this tournament will undoubtedly deliver on that promise.”

Tatlong pares ng laban ang ilalarga sa Linggo, magtatapat sa unang laro sa alas-3 ng hapon ang GerFlor at NXLed habang sa alas-5 ang pangalawang laro santapatang PLDT at Cignal.

Makakatuwang ni Valdez para masilo ang titulo sa season-ending conference sina Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Michele Theresa Gumabao at Ced Domingo.

Bagaman bawas ang pwersa ng Cool Smashers dahil wala ang kanilang pambatong setter na si Julia Melissa “Jia” Morado-De Guzman ay mananatiling markado sila sa laban.

Ang ibang koponan na kasali ay ang F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, Chery Tiggo Crossovers, Petro Gazz Angels, Akari Chargers, Farm Fresh Foxies at Galeries Tower High Risers. (Elech Dawa)