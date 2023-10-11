UP student winner ng best research poster sa Singapore

NAPASAKAMAY ng masteral student mula sa University of the Philippines – Diliman ang Best Poster Presentation Award sa ginanap na 6th International Postgraduate Course on Biotechnology (IPCB) na idinaos sa National University of Singapore.

Siya si Ernest Guiller Pineda, isang MS Marine Science student. Ang kanyang winning research poster ay may titulong, “Identification of Bioactive Small Molecules from the Shipworm Symbiont Teredinibacter turnerae.”

Isa ang pag-aaral ni Pineda sa mga umangat sa lahat ng mga pumasa dahil sa iba’t ibang konsiderasyon.

Tinukoy dito ang “combination of quality of research, content knowledge and organization, poster design, and delivery of presentation” bilang ilan sa ginawang basehan para tanghaling winner ang UP student.

“UP-MSI proudly congratulates Ernest Guiller Pineda. Padayon!” pagbati naman ng UP Marine Science Institute sa kanilang Facebook post. (Moises Caleon)