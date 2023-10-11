Testigo sa LTFRB lagayan bumaligtad

Binawi ng dating opisyal ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) ang paratang nitong nakinabang sa “lagayan scheme” ng ahensiya sina suspended LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista at ang Office of the President.

Sa affidavit of recantation ni Jefferson Gallos Tumbado, dating executive assistant ni Guadiz, binanggit nitong “all of the things said were borne out of impulse, irrational thinking, misjudgment, poor decision making, and was encourage by some individuals to make the statement which may have added to may confusion and affected my better judgment.”

“However, I still stand by the issue that there is indeed, problems in the agency concerned that requires immediate investigation by authorities concerned and those responsible be held accountable,” dugtong pa niya.

Matatandaan na si Tumbado ay nagsalita sa press conference na inihanda ng grupong Manibela sa Quezon City noong Lunes, Oktubre 9. Isiniwalat nitong umaabot sa P5 milyon ang lagayan para mapabilis ang paglalabas ng permit, prangkisa at iba pang dokumento. Idinawit niya ang pangalan ni Guadiz, Bautista at ang Malacañang.

Bawat regional director ay may quota umanong P2 milyon kada buwan kaya umaabot sa P30 milyon ang koleksyon kada buwan.

Agad namang sinuspinde ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. si Guadiz dahil sa pagkakasangkot umano nito sa isyu ng korapsiyon.

“I have issued this sworn affidavit as a form of public apology in favor of chairman Teofilo Guadiz III, Secretary Jaime Bautista of the Department of Transportation, and to the Office of the President,” ayon pa sa kanyang affidavit na may petsang October 11, 2023.

“I have no malicious intention to besmirch the integrity and reputation of anyone,” dugtong pa niya.

Nauna rito, nagbabala naman si Bautista na kakasuhan niya ang mga taong dumungis sa kanyang pangalan.

“I am saddened by the baseless accusations being thrown at me that I’m involved in corruption,” saad ni Bautista sa video message na pinadala sa mga reporter.

“Please allow me to categorically say that I [have] never accepted any money or favor since assuming the post of Transportation secretary,” diin pa niya.