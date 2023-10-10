PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann nagpaliwanag sa isyu ng liquidation

NILINAW ni Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann na hindi mula sa ahensiya ng sports ng gobyerno nanggaling ang sulat sa liquidation issue na ipinadala sa pribadong ahensiya ng sports na Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) kundi mismo sa Commission on Audit (COA).

Ito ang inihayag ni Bachmann sa ipinatawag nitong press conference Martes upang linawin ang isyu hinggil naman sa naging kritisismo ni POC President Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino sa hindi umano napapanahon na pagpapadala ng sulat ukol sa hindi naipaliwanag na pinagkagastahan ng pondo ng pribadong ahensiya noong 1990 Asian Games.

“The notice on unliquidated funds issued by the Commission on Audit (COA) to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is a standard procedure practiced by the commission especially on matters that has been reported as a COA finding repeatedly over the years,” sabi ni Bachmann.

“The timing and issuance of letters to the POC by the COA are therefore not within the purview of the PSC. These demand or confirmation letters are routinely sent to entities with unliquidated balances, and the POC is no exception. The COA operates independently from the PSC and, as far as we know, has the authority to examine, audit and settle all governmental accounts, including those of the POC,” paliwanag ni Bachmann.

Sinabi ni Bachmann na hindi dumadaan sa kanyang opisina, bagaman katabi nito ang inookupahn na lugar ng COA, ang mga sulat kaya hindi nito nalalaman ang mga usapin sa loob ng COA.

“PSC is not exempted from these letter issuances from COA. As head of the Sports Commission, I have received notices for other unliquidated accounts,” sabi pa ng PSC chief.

“I don’t understand what actually the issue is,” sabi pa nito.

Nakatakdang makipag-usap si Bachmann kay POC Deputy Executie Director Bones Floro upang linawin ang mga usapin.

“The PSC do not believe that COA intended it to be a distraction, and neither was it PSC’s. The PSC only has full-hearted support and encouragement, especially from the PSC Secretariat in China, my Commissioners, and I,” sabi nito.

Ipinakita din mismo ni Bachmann ang sulat mula sa CoA na wala ang kanyang pirma.

“All our Asian Games participating athletes, medalists or non-medalists, themselves can hopefully attest to this. No wedge has been driven anywhere, and no back has been stabbed,” sabi pa nito.

“From the start, we have only been transparent and try to preserve our integrity as mandated by COA regulations and PSC policies – with considerations accorded.”

(Lito Oredo)