Produksiyon ng pagkain sisirit sa RCEP – Romualdez

Hindi lamang mapataas ang produksiyong agrikultura partikular ang bigas kundi masiguro ang sapat na supply ng pagkain para sa bawat Pilipino ang gagawing dagdag na tulong na ibibigay ng pamahalan para sa mga magsasaka mula sa sobrang makokolekta sa Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEP).

Sinabi ito Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez bilang pagsuporta sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. sa mga opisyal ng Department of Agriculture (DA) na gamitin ang sobrang makolekta mula sa rice tariff para tulungan ang mga magsasaka.

“This gesture manifests the unwavering resolve of President Marcos, Jr. to boost agricultural production, particularly of rice, to ensure a stable supply of food for every Filipino family at affordable prices and uplift the lives of our farmers,” ayon kay Romualdez.

“The excess collections from rice tariffs channeled into supporting our rice farmers will enable them to access modern farming technologies, improve their agricultural practices, and ultimately increase their productivity,” dagdag ng lider ng Kamara. (Eralyn Prado/Billy Begas)