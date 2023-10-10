Gilas Pilipinas maganda ang future dahil sa Asiad gold – Rep. Bernadette Herrera

SINALUDUHAN ni House Deputy Minority Leader Bernadette Herrera ang Gilas Pilipinas sa kanilang historic gold medal sa men’s basketball ng katatapos lamang na 19th Asian Games sa Hangzhou, China.

“This gold medal victory is not just about a remarkable sporting achievement, it is a sign of brighter things to come for Philippine basketball, inspiring our youth to dream big, work tirelessly and underscoring the potential and talent within our nation,” sey ni Herrera.

“The representative from the Bagong Henerasyon Partylist extended congratulations and gratitude to all those who contributed to the historic victory, which marked the end of a 61-year gold medal drought for the Philippines in the Asian Games.”

“Their relentless pursuit of excellence on the basketball court has brought immense pride and joy to Filipinos all over the world,” dagdag ng mambabatas.

Pinuri rin ni Herrera si Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan. “MVP’s unwavering support and commitment to Philippine basketball have played a pivotal role in this success,” aniya.

“We also acknowledge the invaluable contribution of San Miguel Corporation chief Ramon S. Ang, whose corporate partnership has bolstered the team’s journey to the top,” dugtong nito.

“The strategic brilliance of coach Tim Cone and the commendable efforts of the Philippine Basketball Association, led by Commissioner Willie Marcial, also played an important role in nurturing the talent and potential of our athletes, culminating in this historic gold medal victory.”

Dahil aniya rito, maliwanag ang hinaharap ng Philippine basketball.

“With continued dedication, investment, and teamwork, we can achieve even greater success on the international stage,” panapos ni Herrera.

(Abante Sports)