DICT palpak sa PhilHealth hacking

Mayroon din umanong kasalanan ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) sa naganap na cyberattack sa sistema ng Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

Ito ang sinabi ni House Deputy Minority Leader at ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro sa gitna ng mga ulat na nakumpromi¬so ang datos ng mil¬yong miyembro ng PhilHealth sa nangyaring pag-atake.

“Though even if Pres. (Ferdinand) Marcos Jr. replaces the head of PhilHealth but the system remains the same then the same data leaks and mismanagement will happen. What is clear though is that there was negligence not just in the part of PhilHealth but even the government department tasked to safeguard Philippine cyberspace,” sabi ni Castro na ang pinatutungkulan ay ang DICT.

Sinabi Castro na sa ilalim ng DICT law (Republic Act 10844) kasama sa trabaho ng kagawaran ang pagtiyak na mapoproteksiyunan ang privacy at confidentiality ng mga personal na impormasyon ng bawat indibidwal.

Aniya, nakasaad din sa batas na mandato ng DICT na tiyakin ang seguridad ng mga ICT infrastructure kasama ang mga impormasyon ng gobyerno, indibidwal, at mga negosyo. Nakasaad din umano sa RA 10844 na dapat ding iregulate ng DICT ang ICT sector at tiyakin na mapoproteksiyunan ang mga konsumer. (Billy Begas)