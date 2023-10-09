Yamsuan binuhay Bicol Express rail line

Muling itinulak ni Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Bria­n Raymund Yamsuan ang pagbuhay sa Bicol Express rail line na magdadala umano ng pag-unlad sa South Luzon at lilikha ng mga mapapasukang trabaho sa railway sector.

Ayon kay Yamsuan, ang Phase 1 ng proyekto ay inaasahang lilikha ng 5,000 hanggang 10,000 direct construction job kada taon at lilikha ng libong iba pa sa mga kaugnay na sektor.

Ang Phase 1 ng South Long Haul Project ay may habang 380 kilometro mula Calamba sa Laguna hanggang Legazpi, Albay. Ang proyekto ay nasa ilalim ng Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Ayon kay Yamsuan kakailanganin ang mga highly skilled railway engineer at iba pang technology-savvy worker sa pagtatayo ng modern freight infrastructure at world-class passenger rail services.

“Reconstructing the Bicol Express using cutting-edge rail technology will be a game changer in terms of fueling South Luzon’s economic growth. A modern Bicol Express will not only safely and comfortably transport commuters and tourists along its scenic route, it would also facilitate a dramatic increase in the transport of goods and services going to and from South Luzon,” sabi ni Yamsuan. (Billy Begas)