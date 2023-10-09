Pia pinaasa, minaliit sa fashion week

Pinaasa at minaliit.

Ganiyan pala ang naranasan ni Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, bago na-achieve ang goal sa mga European Fashion Week, ha!

Matagal na palang pangarap ni Pia ang makarampa, makadalo sa mga fashion week, mapa-Milan man `yan o Paris. Pero, hindi nga naging madali ang daan para sa kanya.

Heto nga ang kuwento ng mister niyang si Jeremy Jauncey sa pinagdaanan ni Pia, bago mapabilang sa mga pinakamabentang personalidad sa mga fashion week.

“Every story starts somewhere. A chance encounter, a lucky break, a half open door…

“I’ve always found the best stories have one thing in common – that person with a passionate, relentless, undefeatable drive to achieve.

“That ability to push against the odds, to take a risk when others tell them no and to chase a dream no matter how far away it seems,” bungad na chika niya.

Sa puntong ito nga kinuwento ni Jeremy ang mga binalak ni Pia noon, na may mga nagpaasa, nangmaliit sa misis niya.

“Three years ago you told me you wanted to break into European fashion – but we had no network, no opportunities and no credibility.

“I’ve been with you as you worked every angle, took every meeting, trusted many who promised so much and delivered so little.

“Set back after set back on a journey that only we knew about.”

Oh, di ba, mga pangako na hindi natupad. Pero, hindi nga nawalan ng lakas ng loob si Pia, at tinuloy ang pangarap.

“But quietly, under the radar, you grinded. And grinded. And grinded.

“And despite even as early as this year being told you’d never make it to fashion weeks and your best years were behind you, you did.

“And you delivered. To a level even we didn’t hope for in our wildest dreams.

“So whilst social media only shows the glitz & the glamour, never forget that every story starts somewhere… and I know how far away this story started for you. I’m so proud of you @piawurtzbach,” buong kuwento ni Jeremy.

Dahil sa kuwento ni Jeremy, mas lalong marami ang nagsabi na napakasuwerte ni Pia, na nagkaroon siya ng mister na sobrang supportive sa mga pangarap niya, na mahal na mahal siya, saang anggulo man siya makita.

Heto nga ang chika ng mga netizen:

“Yes hands off sir. So supportive and proud. We are proud of her too.”

“She always deserves it. And your caption, waaah…conveys how much you admire her too and so proud shes yours. My fave couple.”

“This is love…a husband that supports and believes in you.”

“Soooo much love for this queen.”

“An inspiration to a lot of people and Philippine pride.”

Well… (Dondon Sermino)