Koko kinampihan mga vlogger na nag-interview kay Bantag

Bahagi ng freedom of speech ang ginawang interview ng mga vlogger kay dating Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag kaya hindi sila maaaring patawan ng contempt, ayon kay Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

Sa hearing ng Senate committee on finance sa panukalang budget ng Department of Justice (DOJ), kinuwestiyon ni Pimentel ang pagsasampa ng indirect contempt sa tatlong vlogger dahil wala naman nilalabag na batas ang mga ito.

“You even didn’t know what happened and you already formed that it’s a possible indirect contempt,” giit ng senador kay Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Depensa naman ni Remulla, kinasuhan ang mga vlogger dahil sa kawalan ng respeto sa legal system.

“The secretary invokes respect for the legal system. Well, the other side of the coin is free speech so I do not know how they can be held to account for the fact of their desire to talk to somebody with outstanding warrant of arrest and then siguro pinost nila ito online,” paliwanag ni Pimentel.

“Secretary you should find out everything before you say these things. Pa-chilling effect ang resulta niyan eh,” diin ng senador.