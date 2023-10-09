DICT inurot na dagdagan ang mga cyber warrior

Hindi umano confidential funds kundi pondo na pampasuweldo sa mga dagdag na tauhan para maproteksiyunan ang cyberspace ng Pilipinas ang dapat na ibigay sa Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Ayon kay House Deputy Mino­rity Leader at ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro mismong ang DICT na pinamumunuan ni Secretary Ivan Uy ay nagsabi na nagkaroon ng 3,000 cyberattack sa Pilipinas mula 2020 hanggang 2022 at karamihan sa tinarget ay sistema at network ng mga ahensiya ng gobyerno.

“If the DICT is saying that they are undermanned to check or safeguard Philippine cyberspace then they should hire more personnel rather than ask for the untransparent confidential fund,” sabi ni Castro.

Inungkat din ni Castro ang pahayag ni Bayan Muna Chairman Neri Colmenares na ginamit ng DICT ang P300 milyong confidential fund nito noong 2019 bilang cash advance kahit na walang pahintulot ng National Treasury.