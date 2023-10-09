Bagong hardin sa Maynila, instagrammable

Binuksan na sa publiko ang isang “modern type pocket garden’ sa Manila City Hall grounds malapit sa tanggapan ng Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila (DTCAM).

Kasama ni Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna sina Vice Mayor Yull Servo, City Administrator Bernie Ang at City Engineer Armand Andres, sa pagpapasinaya ng nasabing garden kamakailan.

Ayon sa alkalde, ang pagpapaganda ng periphery parks ng Manila City Hall ay isang proyekto para maging accessible sa publiko at sa mga nagsasagawa ng transaksyon sa loob ng City Hall.

“Granite floor tile finishes and various ornamental and endemic plants will decorate these open spaces to make the area more relaxing and an appropriate area for people to rest in. A cascading fountain and various lights will accentuate the area,” ani Andres.

Makikita sa kanto ng Taft Avenue at Natividad Lopez Street at sa lugar sa kanto ng Antonio Villegas Street at Natividad Lopez Street, ang garden ay may sukat na 1,877 square meters at mayroon din itong iba’t-ibang klase, sukat at hugis ng floor tiles. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)