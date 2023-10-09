Anak nina Juday, Ryan binatilyo na

Binatilyo na ang panganay na lalaki nina Judy Ann Santos at Ryan Agoncillo na si Lucho.

This weekend nga lang ay ipinagdiwang nila ang 13th birthday niya.

Parehas nag-post sina Juday at Ryan tungkol sa kaarawan ni Lucho.

Isang black and white photo ni Lucho ang pinost ni Ryan na may caption na, “Trece!”

Samantala, larawan ng mga sweet moments nila with Lucho ang pinost naman ni Juday.

Sey ni Juday sa kanyang Instragram post, “My sweet, silly , loving, kind-hearted, boy… another year older my love.. but you will always be our little boy.”

“Wherever life brings you, whatever the future holds.. always remember, you have us .. your family, to guide and support you each and every step of the way.. we love you so , soo much. Happy 13th my boy. #lucho13th,” dagdag niya pa.

Bumuhos naman ang birthday greetings mula sa mga kasamahang artista nina Juday at Ryan gaya nina Aga Muhlach, Maja Salvador, Gladys Reyes, at Dominic Roque.

Bonggels! (Byx Almacen)