PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann sumuporta hanggang sa dulo ng Asiad

IPINAMALAS ni Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann ang walang humpay na suporta sa karateka na si Junna Tsukii matapos na hindi nito iwanan ang huling Pilipinong atleta na lumaban sa huling araw ng 19th Asian Games sa Hangzhou, China.

“Medal or no medal, the Philippine Sports Commission will always do its best to show its unwavering support to all our athletes carrying the Philippine flag,” sabi ni Bachmann, habang pinasaya niya si Tsukii sa women’s kumite -50kgs event sa Linping Sports Center Gymnasium, Linggo ng umaga.

“Yung presence ni chairman dito sa last game natin means a lot, not just for us in karate, but to every athlete for sure. This just goes to show that there is sincerity and concern coming from the PSC para sa amin from start to finish,” sabi ni Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation, Inc. (KPSFI) President Richard Lim.

Ang hepe ng sports agency, na dumating ilang araw bago ang opening ceremonies kasama ang PSC secretariat at medical work force, ay agad na bumisita sa athletes village at nagpakita ng suporta sa mga pambansang koponan sa wushu, tennis, women’s football, bbasketball at iba pa.

“Even with the circumstances we faced in these Games, it’s fulfilling for us to be of service to our sports heroes, hear their story, and continue to build that good relationship with each of them,” sabi ni Bachmann.

Sumama rin sina PSC Commissioner Fritz Gaston at Commissioner Edward Hayco kay Bachmann sa China upang palawigin ang suporta ng ahensiya sa mga pambansang koponan sa softball, baseball, jiu-jitsu at iba pa.

Bago ang mga laro, kinumpirma ng PSC na ang lahat ng nakikipagkumpitensiyang atleta ay bibigyan ng monetary allowance sa panahon ng Palaro, anuman ang klasipikasyon ng Kategorya A at Kategorya B na orihinal na itinakda ng POC at ng Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC).

“The 19th Asian Games have been an incredible display of talent and determination from our Filipino athletes. Our 4 gold, 2 silver and 12 bronze medals, partnered with the tremendous commitment of each athlete in their respective sports, have made our nation proud,” pagtatapos ng chairman.

Si Bachmann, na nakatakdang bumalik sa Maynila bukas, ay tampok sa Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum sa Martes upang talakayin ang mga post-event sa Asiad ngayong taon.

(Lito Oredo)