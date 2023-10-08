Pagbawi sa Asian Games gold simula ng bagong era sa Pilipinas basketball – Senator Sonny Angara

BINATI ni Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Chairman at Senator Sonny Angara ang Gilas Pilipinas sa pagkamit ng gintong medalya sa katatapos lamang na 19th Asian Games sa Hangzbou, China makalipas ang mahabang 61 taon.

Ayon sa basketball enthusiast na si Angara, hindi makakalimutan ng mga Pinoy sa napakahabang panahon ang gold medal match ng Gilas laban sa Jordan, maging ang knockout semis game laban naman sa China.

“The odds were against us. Jordan was the favorite to win the finals with the way it ran through its opponents on the road to the finals, including an 87-62 victory over Gilas Pilipinas. But the Philippine team never lost its focus and got huge morale boosts with its victories over Asian powerhouses Iran and China,” paliwanag ni Angara.

“In the end, Gilas just wanted it more. Everyone on the team stepped up, played hard and never lost sight on its goal of bringing the Philippines back on the pinnacle of Asian basketball.”

Sinaluduhan ni Angara ang buong coaching staff sa pangunguna ni Tim Cone, kasama sina assistant coaches Richard del Rosario, Josh Reyes, Jong Uichico at LA Tenorio.

“Special thanks goes to the people behind and not so behind the scenes including SBP Chairman Emeritus Manny Pangilinan, SBP President Al Panlilio, San Miguel Corporation top honcho Ramon S. Ang, team manager Alfrancis Chua, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, who served as the deputy team manager. All the achievements of Gilas were made possible with their unequivocal support,” dagdag ni Angara.

Sa panalo sa Asiad, malayo pa umano ang mararating ng Gilas.

“Next up is the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. It will be a huge challenge to clinch a spot to the Olympics but with the way Gilas has been playing and with the support of the entire nation behind them, nothing is impossible,” sey pa ni Angara.

Isa si Angara sa mga nagtulak at sumuporta sa naturalization nina Justin Brownlee at Ange Kouame.

“They both share a strong affinity to the Philippines and signified their genuine desire to represent the country. Each and every member of Gilas Pilipinas had to make sacrifices and gave it their all for flag and country and for that, the entire nation thanks them,” aniya.

(Abante Sports)