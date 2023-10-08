P1B inaprub sa mga biktima ng Marawi siege

Naglabas ang Department of Budget and Ma­nagement ng Special Allotment Release Order sa halagang P1 bilyon upang tustusan ang Marawi Siege Victims Compensation sa ilalim ng Fiscal Year 2023 General Appropriations Act.

“The rehabilitation and recovery of Marawi has always been a project that is close to my heart. I am a Maranao by soul and blood, and I feel so much joy and pride seeing Marawi rise again six years after the siege. Seeing my fellow Maranaos overcome that dreadful history with so much strength and resiliency brings warmth to my heart,” ayon kay Budge­t Secretary Amenah Pa­ngandaman.

“I am sincerely thankful that President Bongbong Marcos continues to support programs and projects in Mindanao. Malaking bagay po sa mga Maranao at sa mga taga Mindanao ito. It makes us feel that we are indeed part of this unified Bagong Pilipinas, where no one is left behind,” dugtong ng kalihim.

Sa tala ng Marawi Compensation Board, 362 biktima ang makakatanggap ng monetary compensation mula sa P1 bilyong alokasyon sa ilalim ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund. (Prince Golez)