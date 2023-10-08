Kamara tututukan mental health ng mga estudyante

Tinukuran sa Kamara de Representantes ang panukala na magbibigay ng prayoridad sa mental health ng mga estudyante.

Batay sa datos ng Department of Health (DOH), mahigit na 3 milyong Pilipino ang mayroong mental health issue gaya ng depression, anxiety at bipolar disorder ayon kay Quezon City Rep. PM Vargas.

Sinabi rin ni Vargas na ayon sa Department of Education ay 404 estudyante ang nagpakamatay at 2,147 estudyante naman ang nagtangkang magpakamatay noong school year 2021-2022.

Iginiit ni Vargas ang kahalagahan na maisabatas ang panukalang State Universities and Colle­ges (SUCs) Mental Health Service Act (House Bill 6416) na naaprubahan na ng Kamara sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa.

“We must be part of a society which aims to reduce the entrenched stigma and discrimination on people with mental health problems. One way to effectively do this is to start with the young minds that we are shaping in universities, wherein pressures and influences are coming from all sorts,” sabi ni Vargas na isa sa may-akda ng panukala. (Billy Begas)