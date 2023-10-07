P300K suhol ng titser para maging regular

Umarangkada na ang imbestigasyon ng Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government hinggil sa alegasyon na binebenta ang plantilla item ng mga guro sa halagang P300,000.

Sinabi ni Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal na isang special committee ang kanilang nilikha upang magsagawa ng imbestigasyon sa isyu.

“To address this issue, MBHTE [Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education] has created a special committee to look into these allegations and ferret out the truth inside and outside the office. It is prohibited in Islamic teaching this kind of issue,” saad ni Iqbal, base sa inisyung press release ng Bangsamoro Information Office nitong Sabado.

Nagbabala pa si Iqbal na sinumang opisyal, personnel o school division staff na sangkot ay papatawan nila ng kaukulang kaso

Hinikayat din niya ang mga nagreklamong biktima na magbigay ng ebidensiya upang maka­tulong sa kanilang im­bestigasyon.

Samantala, umaabot naman sa 968 teaching at non-teaching personnel sa Lanao del Sur (LDS) 1 at 2, Sulu school divisions, kabilang ang 16 indibiduwal mula sa regio­nal staff ang natanggap ng MBHTE. Sila ay nanumpa sa puwesto sa Cotabato State University gymnasium noong October 2.

“The Bangsamoro’s education ministry is very competitive in hiring its teaching personnel. It goes to rigorous processes including applicant’s educational background, eligibility, work experiences as well as their training,” wika ni Iqbal.

“The MBHTE leadership is not tolerating bia­ses and those prohibited in Islamic teaching. We always consider transpa­rency with the guidance of moral governance,” pagtiyak pa niya.