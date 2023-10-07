Gilas Pilipinas binati nina Marcos, Romualdez

Binati ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang Gilas Pilipinas matapos ang makasaysa­yang panalo kontra Jordan tungo sa pagsungkit ng gold medal sa 19th Asian Games sa Hangzhou, China noong Biyernes nang gabi.

“I know every Filipino is proud to be called one today. Congratulations, Gilas Pilipinas, on this incredible feat!” tweet ni Marcos.

“Your hard work continues to elevate Filipino athleticism and sportsmanship to the global arena,” dagdag pa niya.

Nagpaabot din ng pagbati ang Kamara de Representantes, sa pangunguna ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, sa nakuhang gold medal ng Pilipinas sa men’s basketball makalipas ang 61 taon.

“With immense pride and joy, we stand united with the entire Filipino nation in celebrating this historic moment. Gilas Pilipinas has accomplished something truly extraordinary, securing our country’s first Asian Games basketball gold medal in 61 years, leaving an indelible mark in the annals of sports history,” ani Romualdez. (Eralyn Prado)