Converge kinuyog sa palpak na internet

Binaha ng reklamo ang Converge matapos mawalan ng internet ang mga custo­mer nitong Sabado nang umaga, Oktubre 7.

Nagsimulang mawalan ng internet connectivity ang kanilang customer dakong alas-10:30 nang umaga at nangako ang Converge na ibabalik ang serbisyo katanghalian.

“We have already addressed the issue, and our services are gradually being restored. We expect full recovery of your internet connectivity by noon today,” ayon sa Converge sa kanilang statement.

“If you are still experiencing connectivity issues after that time, please try to reboot your modem and do simple troubleshooting. If there are still issues, please send us a message here at Converge support,” dagdag ng kompanya

Sa kabila nito, marami pa rin ang walang koneksyon nitong Sabado nang tanghali.

“Atleast get your hotline up and running. You announce that we are expected to have our services back at 12NN yet it is 1:15PM already and no service. We were not even given a warning about a possible outage and now we cannot even contact your service lines because you guys have stopped receiving.

Can we have an accurate ETA when services will be up and running please?” reklamo ng isang Carrie Rodriguez sa X (dating Twitter).

“Ang mabagal na pagrestore ng internet ay kumokontra sa kapayapaan. Ang pagsisinungaling na naibalik na ang internet ay kalaban ng bayan,” komento naman ng isang netizen.