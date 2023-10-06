Sigaw ng mga Noypi! Eumir Felix Marcial obvious na nadale ng ‘lutong Macau’

HINDI nakaligtas sa mga netizen ang lantarang pandaraya sa Pinoy boxer na si Eumir Felix Marcial matapos na mabigo kontra home bet na si Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke ng China sa unanimous decision kahit mas agresibo ang una sa men’s light heavyweight finals sa 19th Asian Games sa Hangzhou.

Ikinagulat mismo ng mga netizen na pabor ang lahat ng mga hurado sa Chinese, 10-9, kahit mas maraming napatama sa binitiwang suntok ang Tokyo bronze medalist na si Marcial.

“Lutong Macao, kitang-kita scripted iyung score,” post ni Fidel Mangonon III, na isang PBA statistician.

“Made in China. Food from Macao,” post ni netizen Henry Liao, habang banat naman ni Oscar Gomez, Jr. na “masyado naman eksakto ang timpla.”

Agad namang tinanggap ni Marcial ang naging resulta kahit alam nito sa sarili na nagawa niyang manalo sa loob ng ring.

“Akala ko iyung last round sa akin eh, iyun ang ramdam ko. Pero kailangan ko pong irespeto iyung mga judge. Iyun ang desisyon nila so congratulations sa China. Pero sobrang proud po ako dito (medal). Hindi lang silver ito, ticket to papuntang Paris Olympics,” sabi ni Marcial.

“While it was not the outcome we expected and the medal we hoped to bring home, I am beyond happy and overwhelmingly proud for this amazing feat. This victory would have not been possible without all the outpouring of support from all the Filipino fans. Thank you for continuously believing in me and I hope you can keep the support coming as we rally towards the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics,” post nito.

“I understand that many of you felt disappointed with how the decision ruled not in favor of us, but your support makes me feel that I already won the gold. There’s always a learning opportunity in every match. Nevertheless, I send my congratulations to China. See you, Paris!! The GOLD is in Paris,” pahayag ni Marcial.

(Lito Oredo)