Cash, bigas ayuda sa 2.5M pobreng pamilya

Mamimigay ang Kamara de Representantes at Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) ng cash ayuda at bigas sa 2.5 milyong Pilipino sa loob ng dalawang linggo.

Sinabi ni House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na sisimulan ang pamimigay ng ayuda sa ilalim ng Malaya Rice Project sa National Capital Region (NCR).

Ayon kay Romualdez, hiniling nito sa 33 kongresista sa NCR na tukuyin ang tig-10,000 mahihirap na residente na dapat mabigyan ng ayudang bigas.

“And we would like to have this done and replicated in other urban areas. And this will hopefully help alleviate the burden on the people and especially in the non-rice producing areas,” sabi ni Romualdez.

Tatanggap umano ang mga benepisyaryo ng tig-P1,000 at 15 kilong bigas.

“Hindi ito one-shot deal. So this will be part of the program again, hand-in-hand with the DSWD using the AICS (Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation)… And once it is successful, and I’m confident that it will be… we’ll be able to replicate this and do further successive rounds of this,” ayon pa kay Romualdez.

Mayroong mahigit na 250 distrito sa buong bansa at sa inisyal na tig-10,000 benepisyaryo bawat distrito ay 2.5 milyon ang mabibigyan ng ayuda. (Billy Begas)

Ayon kay Romualdez, alinsunod na rin sa kautusan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr., magsisimula ang pamamahagi sa Metro Manila kung saan ang 33 kongresista rito ang tutukoy sa 10,000 mahihirap na residente na tatanggap ng ayuda kabilang ang mga senior citizen, solo parents at person with disability (PWD).

Sabi pa ni Romualdez, first round pa lamang ito at gagawin din sa iba pang lugar tulad sa Metro Cebu, Davao, at iba pang malalaking lugar. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)