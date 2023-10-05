Takot sa operasyon! Jayson Tatum pinaghilom na lang masakit na pulso

SUWABE nang tumatakbo ang preparasyon nina Jayson Tatum at ng Boston Celtics nitong offseason, pero sa isang iglap ay biglang nag-reset.

Dumating si Jrue Holiday mula Portland, nawala si big man Robert Williams.

Si Derrick White na ang hinuhulma ng Celtics na starting point guard sa tabi nina Tatum at Jaylen Brown.

Mas malamang, mababalya si White at aakuin ni Holiday ang slot.

Binagabag naman ng left wrist issues si Tatum bago natapos ang 2022-2023, sa halip na magpaopera nitong offseason, hinayaan niya lang maghilom.

Si Kristaps Porzingis, nagagamay na ang tandem nila ni Williams. Hindi na rin matutuloy dahil kasama si Williams sa Holiday trade.

“I already could see how Rob is that charismatic guy for this group,” ani Porzingis sa media day. “So it definitely hurts for this organization that he’s not here anymore.”

Sa kabila ng reset, positibo ang Boston sa dating ni Holiday na tinuturing na isa sa best teammates at best defenders ng liga.

Wala na rin sina Marcus Smart at Grant Williams.

“I played together with Smart for seven-plus years, with Rob for (five-plus), so it’s like you grew up with these guys,” ani Brown, via Gary Washburn ng The Boston Globe. “For them not to be around is a little bit weird.”

(Vladi Eduarte)