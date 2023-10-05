PH army tinangging dinukot ang 3 rebelde

PINABULAANAN ng Philippine Army nitong Huwebes ang mga alegasyong dinukot nila sina Alia Encelo, Job Abednego David at Peter Del kundi ay nahuli nila ang nasabing mga New People’s Army (NPA) guerillas sa isang military operation sa BCC l Barangay Lisap, Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro noong September 23, 2023.

Sa isang pahayag, pinuna ni Brig. Gen. Randolph Cabangbang, commander ng 203rd Infantry Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, ang pagbabalita ng grupong Karapatan na aniya’y kasinungalingan dahil ipinakikilala pa ang tatlo bilang mga Indigenous People’s defenders samantalang mga NPA members ang mga ito.

“The three (were identified) as members of the Main Regional Guerilla Unit (MRGU), through a profile and gallery of the MRGU. During the capture, they attempted to resist and reach for some objects inside their bags and upon seeing that they have been surrounded, decided to heed the soldiers’ call not to move anymore. They were in possession of improvised landmines and grenades inside their bags that they probably planned to use in ambushing government troops,” paliwanag ni Cabangbang.

Si Alia, 19-anyos, ay aktibong Gabriela Youth bago naging NPA. Ang mga nahuling rebelde ayon kay Cabangbang ay umamin na patago-tago lamang sa kabundukan dahil sa patuloy na mga military operations, at hindi umano nakakakain nang mabuti sa loob ng halos ng 2-buwan.

Ito ang nagbunsod ng pagsasampa ng mga kaso sa tatlong miyembro ng NPA sa paglabag sa Republic Act No. 9516 (An act Further Amending the Provisions of PD No. 1866, As Amended, Entitled Codifying the Laws on Illegal/Unlawful Possession, Manufacture, Dealing in, Acquisition or Disposition of Firearms, Ammunition or Explosives or Instruments Used in the Manufacture of Firearms, Ammunition or Explosives, and Imposing Stiffer Penalties for Certain Violations Thereof, and For Other Relevant Purposes) and Violation of Section 4(a) and 4(d), Republic Act No. 11479 (Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020).