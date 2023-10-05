NICA database binenta online, DICT nganga

Ibinenta umano ng mga hacker online ang mga mahahalagang impormasyong nakalap ng National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA).

Nangyari ito noong Marso 2023 pa pero nitong nagdaang araw lamang isiniwalat ng isang Deep Web Konek sa Facebook page.

“In a hacker forum posted at March 16, 2023, surfaced a 500mb leak of series of documents containing confidential and secret information being sold for a starting price of $500X MR about the activities of the intelligence units of the Philippine Air Forces, as well as reports on the visit of the military attache­s of the United States, Israel, Australia, Viet­nam and other representatives of the countries of international partnership,” ayon sa post.

Kasama rin sa nakuha ang mga impormasyon hinggil sa planning, resulta ng intelligence activities, level ng combat training ng PAF, gayundin ang nilikhang cyber center based sa Department of National Defense.

Kabilang din sa nakompromiso ang mga dokumento hinggil sa umano’y secret document sa aktibidad ng Chinese organization “United Front Work Department”.

Kinastigo naman ng isang netizen ang Department of Information and Communications Technology dahil sa pagsusulong ng eGov superapp gayung napakadaling pasukin ng mga hacker ang system ng mga ahensiya ng gobyerno.