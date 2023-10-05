Giyera vs illegal recruitment pinatotoka sa NBI

Itinulak ng isang lady solon na maging pangunahing mandato ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang pag-imbestiga sa mga kaso ng illegal recruitment.

Inihain ni OFW party-list Rep. Marissa Magsino ang House Bill 9351 upang maamyendahan ang NBI Reorganization and Modernization Act (RA 10867) upang magkaroon ng “primary jurisdiction” ang NBI sa mga illegal recruitment case.

“This expansion of NBI’s primary investigative authority is crucial as we face emergent and growing threats to our national security and to our ci­tizens, especially the evolving crime of illegal recruitment. It has been expanding through the use of online modes and multi-country transit points schemes,” sabi ni Magsino.

“We need the NBI, with its expertise, to be at the forefront of our fight against illegal recruitment,” dagdag pa ng solon. (Billy Begas)