Francis M pinarangalan ni Maxene

Hindi kinalimutan ni Maxene Magalona na alalahanin ang kanyang pumanaw na ama na si Francis Magalona sa birthday nito noong October 4. Dapat ay 59 na si Francis ngayon.

Sunod-sunod nga ang post ni Maxene sa Instagram tungkol sa mga pinagsamahan nila ng kanyang ama.

“Honoring the Man from Manila on his birthday by sharing some of the most important life lessons that I learned from him:

“1. Treat everyone equally with respect. He didn’t discriminate against others and spoke to the people around him respectfully no matter what background they come from. He even said, ‘It doesn’t matter if you are the CEO or the janitor of a company—we all shit the same.’

“2. Don’t judge other people’s life choices. He always used to say, ‘walang basagan ng trip’ (loosely translated: bitch, don’t kill my vibe)

“3. Being a celebrity doesn’t make you more important than others. He said to me, ‘Our work is just our means of living. It doesn’t mean that just because we appear on television, it makes us better or higher than others.’

“4. Work on becoming an instrument of peace. He was named after St. Francis of Assisi who was one of the most well-known peacemakers in history with a prayer that goes, ‘Lord, make me an instrument of Your peace.’ My Pop used his platform to advocate for peace and even wrote a song called ‘Peace on Earth.’

“5. Love your family to the best of your ability. Admittedly, he was not perfect as he would unconsciously project his own traumas on to us when he was much younger which was understandable given that he had us at the age of 21. Despite his shortcomings as a father, I could always feel that his love for us was very deep and genuine. He was my role model for love.

“6. Never let anything or anyone stop you from making your dreams come true. Papa was a true artist. He wasn’t just a musician—he was also an actor, a breakdancer, TV host, photographer, music video director, painter and pizza baker! He even shot photos for the Camera Club of The Philippines while battling cancer. His life truly was one big Happy Battle.

“7. Never trade your authenticity for approval. He was always his genuine and authentic self—simple, real, down to earth and kind despite his iconic status. He expressed his soul fearlessly and did not give a rat’s ass about what people thought of him.

“8. Let go and let God. This was one of the things he said to me when I was asking him for advice.”

Nagbigay pugay rin ang ‘E.A.T.’ sa kaarawan ni Francis, na kung saan ay kinanta nga ni ‘Sing Eat’ grand champion Eunice Janine ang mga kanta ni Kiko.

(Dondon Sermino)