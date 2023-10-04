Taga-UP Top 1 sa Social Workers Licensure

Nabingwit ng graduat­e mula sa University of the Phi­lippines-Diliman ang unang puwesto para sa September 2023 Licensure Examination for Social Workers.

Siya si Patricia Marie R. Imperial mula UPD College of Social Work and Community Development na nakapagtala ng overall rating na 88.60% mula sa 3,878 na pumasa sa naturang exam.

Bukod dito, top performing school din ang UPD dahil nakakuha ito ng 100% passing rate na siyang consistent record nito sa nagdaan na apat na taon.

Nagpahatid din ng pagbati ang UP CSWCD sa kanilang Facebook post.

Say nila, “Congratulations! ‘Know that the UP community is proud of you as you take the next steps in your social work journey. It is our hope that you will excel in service for the nation.” (Moises Caleon)