Palawan Rep Edward Hagedorn, pumanaw na

Pumanaw na si Palawan Rep. Edward Hagedorn nitong Martes, Oktubre 3 sa edad na 76.

Ang pagpanaw ng mambabatas ay naka-post sa kanyang Facebook account. Kinumpirma ng kanyang staff ang pangyayari.

“With heavy hearts, we inform you of the passing of a beloved friend, brother, husband, father, and public servant, Edward Solon Hagedorn. Our dear Congressman died peacefully on October 3rd, 2023, after 76 years of shining his light into the world,” sabi sa post.

Kinilala sa social media post ang kanyang kontribusyon at dedikasyon sa pagseserbisyo lalo na sa larangan ng kalika¬san, turismo, agrikultura, at kapayaan at kaa¬yusan.

“His efforts created inclusive spaces for the community and inspired a collective desire for change. It’s hard not to be infected by his energy and laughter, which he freely shares with everyone he encounters,” sabi sa post. (Billy Begas)