Mga rookie na sina Luis Villegas, Keith Datu, Sherwin Concepcion kinaliskisan na ng ROS

SA unang pagkakataon, natikman ng Rain or Shine rookies ang brand ng basketball ng Elasto Painters.

Nitong Biyernes, hinarap ng hukbo ni coach Yeng Guiao ang Changwon LG Sakers sa isang friendly match.

Pinaglaro sina freshmen Luis Villegas, Keith Datu at Sherwin Concepcion.

Highest picks (Nos. 3 at 4) ng Painters sina twin towers Villegas at Datu sa Season 48 PBA Draft noong September 17.

Tinawag sa third round (27th overall) si Concepcion.

Pinapirma na ng kontrata ang tatlo, tigalawang taon sina Villegas at Datu at isang season kay Concepcion.

Umabante pa ang Painters 45-42 sa break pero pagkatapos ng back-and-forth first half ay tumukod sa Korean team 109-104.

“This was the rookies’ first time playing in an actual game with the team,” anang Rain or Shine sa kanilang Instagram account.

“It went back and forth in the first half, but the Sakers’ three-point shooting spelled difference in the end.”

(Vladi Eduarte)

