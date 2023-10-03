Arroyo camp inismol kaso sa P38B Malampaya fund

Minaliit ng kampo ni dating Pangulo at incumbent Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo ang mga reklamong isinampa sa Office of the Ombudsman kaugnay ng pagwaldas umano ng P38 bilyong Malampaya fund.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ni Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, abogado ni Arroyo na wala pa silang natatanggap na opisyal na kopya ng reklamo pero base sa nabasa nilang ulat sa media, walang patutunguhan ang isinampang reklamo sa dating Pangulo.

“We have not yet received any official copy of the complaint or complaints, so we cannot make any specific comments as of this time. Suffice it to state that based on newspaper reports, the complainant admits that the funds concerned were used for public purposes,” ani Topacio.

“Therefore, in accordance with settled legal principles, Pres. Arroyo has done no wrongdoing during her term, and we are confident that these charges will be proven false, in the same manner that other accusations made before them have been shown to be baseless,” diin pa niya.

Giit naman ni National Association of Electricity Consumers for Reforms Inc. (Nasecore) president Pete Ilagan, solid ang isinampa nilang kaso laban kay Arroyo.

“The COA audit report came out only in 2017 and we were able to obtain a copy of that only this year. And we did a lot of research on that and based on the recommendation of our volunteer lawyers, we have a good case. We have a good case on this issue,” pagtiyak ni Ilagan. (Billy Begas)